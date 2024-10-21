White House's new birth control rules could boost Democrats in New York, New Jersey swing districts

NEW YORK -- In a move that could affect voter turnout, the White House is proposing new rules that could help tens of millions of women obtain no-cost over-the-counter birth control, including the emergency contraceptive known as the morning-after pill.

The old adage is all's fair in love and war, and in case you forgot that the Supreme Court killed Roe v. Wade, the White House is reminding you.

"At a time when contraception access is under attack, Vice President Harris and I are resolute in our commitment to expanding access to quality, affordable contraception," President Joe Biden said in a statement. "We believe that women in every state must have the freedom to make deeply personal health care decisions, including the right to decide if and when to start or grow their family."

How the new rule could impact N.Y. and N.J. House races

While the new rules could affect voter turnout nationally, experts say they could help Democrats in New York and New Jersey flip the balance of power in the House of Representatives.

"What the president is apparently doing is to make sure women are thinking about this and it's top of mind when they're considering either early voting or, of course, going to the polls on Nov. 5," said political expert David Birdsell, provost at Kean University.

The new rules would help 52 million women with private insurance get no-cost birth control, spermicides, condoms, and the morning-after pill under the Affordable Care Act.

But while there's clearly an attempt to sway voters in the presidential race, experts say it can also have a consequential affect in the tight races in New York and New Jersey that can help determine control of Congress.

New York democrats are trying to flip five Republican seats into the blue column, and many of the races are incredible tight. A latest poll, for example, has Rockland County Rep. Mike Lawler up by only 1 point on Mondaire Jones, and in New Jersey, the poll has Republican Tom Kean leading Sue Altman by 2 points, but the margin for error is plus or minus 4.6.

"Everything in a close race can matter"

Political consultant O'Brien Murray says in close races like these, the White House's new rule have an impact.

"The answer is absolutely. It can matter. Everything in a close race can matter. This will definitely help the Democratic campaigns in these swing districts, absolutely," Murray said.

Both Birdsell and Murray say the White House's move will help motivate suburban voters in these swing congressional districts.

"Every woman that you get to show up right now that votes on this issue, and the men will vote on this issue, is one less that they have to chase down on Election Day," Murray said.

Early voting in both New York and New Jersey starts Saturday and lasts until Sunday, Nov. 3, two days before Election Day.

