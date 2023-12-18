Wet, windy weather leads to localized flooding, toppled trees in parts of Queens

NEW YORK -- New York City woke up to a wet, windy and unseasonably warm start Monday.

A powerful storm brought heavy rain and strong winds overnight, flooding some roadways and taking down trees.

CBS New York's John Dias spent the morning in Howard Beach, Queens where it's a warm, wet and windy start to the work week.

Mayor Eric Adams warned the coastal community could see the worst of the storm.

By early Monday, more than 10,000 customers lost power across the city.

In northern Queens, several cars got stuck in floodwater on the Cross Island Expressway and had to be towed away.

A tree also fell onto a home near 22nd Avenue and Ryan Street in Whitestone.

Crews spent the day Sunday making sure catch basins were clear, and the weather prompted city officials to call for a travel advisory.

"We're expecting two to three inches across the city," said Christina Farrell, first deputy commissioner of the Office of Emergency Management. "We are also expecting heavy winds, especially in Brooklyn and Queens. But across the city, 25 to 35 mph sustained at their peaks and then guests 50 to 60 mph. The third hazard that we are tracking is some coastal flooding around high tides, mostly in Jamaica Bay, so Rockaway, Hamilton Beach, Howard Beach, and Broad Channel."

There is some good news for city drivers, alternate side parking is suspended Monday because of the storm.

