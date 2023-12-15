First Alert Weather: Red Alert goes into effect Sunday for heavy rain, strong winds & possible flooding

Just like last Friday, we ended the week with a nice rebound in temperatures. Also just like last Friday, we are expecting another strong storm to close out the weekend.

CBS New York

This storm will share many characteristics of the last one, with the biggest difference being that it will be a coastal storm. Because of it being a coastal storm, the threat of coastal flooding is enhanced and will combine with the threats associated with heavy rain and strong winds, such as freshwater flooding and power outages.

CBS New York

Conditions will remain calm through Saturday, though.

Friday night, clear skies and light winds are expected. It won't be as cold as recent nights, with lows ranging from 42 in the city to 30s in the suburbs. Saturday looks to be another mild and tranquil mid-December day. Highs will reach the low and mid 50s under a mix of sun and clouds.

Alerts/Watches

CBS New York

A Red Alert has been issued from late afternoon on Sunday through the afternoon hours of Monday.

CBS New York

A Flood Watch goes into effect from 6 p.m. Sunday until 6 p.m. Monday for most of New Jersey

Timing It Out & Breaking It Down

10 a.m. - 9 p.m. Sunday: A large and formidable coastal storm starts intensifying off the Southeast Coast, with its sights set on our region. A few light to moderate rain bands start to develop out ahead of it. These showers will pivot through in quick, short bursts.

Rain coverage and intensity eventually starts increasing by late evening. Winds will also slowly get stronger, especially at the coast, gusting between 20-30 mph. Temperatures will stay in the 50s.

9 p.m. Sunday - 11 a.m. Monday: This is the period of the most activity. Throughout this time frame, torrential rain and strong winds will transpire. A few embedded thunderstorms are even possible.

CBS New York

Freshwater flooding is very possible, especially in New Jersey, but so too is coastal flooding and beach erosion, as onshore winds pile waves along the coast. This would be particularly bad during high tide cycles.

CBS New York

Those winds may gust between 30-50 mph at times. Higher gusts are possible at the immediate coast. Temperatures could rise to near 60 in the overnight hours.

Rest Of Monday: Though the heaviest rain will already be over for most areas, some lingering heavier showers are still possible. The gusty winds will continue through the day, gusting between 25-40 mph. Final rain totals will average between 1.5-3 inches. Highs will be reached early in the morning, with falling temps throughout the day.

CBS New York

Tuesday: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. A few snow showers are possible in the afternoon. The winds will still linger a bit though, gusting up to 20 mph at times.