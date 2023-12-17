Tri-State Area bracing for 2-3 inches of rain, high winds on Sunday night

HOBOKEN, N.J. -- A powerful storm bringing rain and strong winds was bearing down on the Tri-State Area on Sunday evening.

CBS New York was in Hoboken, where there's a flood watch in place until 5 a.m. on Monday.

The worst of the storm is expected during the overnight hours. Officials say the timing is on our side as most people will be home sleeping, but they don't want residents to be caught off guard, especially if it lingers through the morning commute.

"Hoboken flood really bad, so I would be worried about it around here, especially by the Holland Tunnel. It gets really, really bad," one person said.

In addition to a flood watch, there is also a wind advisory in place for Hoboken. Officials are encouraging people to secure items on their balconies or backyards that could potentially become airborne.

Newark also issued a rain advisory from 6 p.m. until 11 a.m.

"You can see sometimes what the flooding can do, especially with traffic, so if there's steps we can take, why not?" one person said.

The weather also prompted New York City to issue a travel advisory.

"We're expecting two to three inches across the city," said Christina Farrell, first deputy commissioner of the Office of Emergency Management. "We are also expecting heavy winds, especially in Brooklyn and Queens. But across the city, 25 to 35 mph sustained at their peaks and then guests 50 to 60 mph. The third hazard that we are tracking is some coastal flooding around high tides, mostly in Jamaica Bay, so Rockaway, Hamilton Beach, Howard Beach, and Broad Channel."

On Long Island, Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said all hands are on deck.

"We're preparing for the worst, as if there might be four inches of rain," Blakeman said. "So, obviously, this is a potentially dangerous situation, so there may be flooding on the South Shore and the North Shore in low-lying areas."

The storm developed in the Gulf of Mexico and tracked up the coast, lashing parts of Florida and South Carolina. Charleston reported 10 inches of rain.

So far, area airports have not seen any major delays or cancellations, as travelers brace for the beginning of a busy holiday week.

"I have a friend flying in tonight on a redeye. I told her good luck getting back to your house in the morning," said Justin Zayak of Hoboken.

Authorities also cautioned that heavy wind gusts could lead to downed power lines, potential power outages, and toppled trees. Crews are at the ready.

There is some good news for drivers. To ease the morning commute, New York City has suspending alternate side parking Monday morning.