At long last, Westchester County Airport to get a needed renovation. Here's what's planned.

Westchester County Airport to get a needed renovation, county exec says

Westchester County Airport's terminal is in need of a makeover, which has prompted nearly a dozen firms to throw their hat in the ring to win the right to do the renovation.

The dated and bland terminal was dedicated exactly 30 years ago -- and many say that's about the best thing that can be said about it.

$100 million-$150 million is the likely price tag

When the terminal was built in 1995, only about 12% of Americans had mobile phones. Today, everyone travels with a smartphone, but at Westchester County Airport one has to hunt to find a spot to plug their device in.

There's also only one newsstand, one restaurant, and no retail amenities on the other side of the Transportation Security Administration's checkpoint.

County Executive Ken Jenkins says the terminal falls woefully short of current passenger expectations, epitomized by the rave reviews for the new LaGuardia Airport.

"People really want our airport to be that gateway, and it really should match Westchester County," Jenkins said.

So he's starting the process to modernize the place. Eleven firms will submit proposals to reimagine how the terminal looks and feels, including improving traffic flow, amenities - along with making it easier to charge your smartphone.

"I'm expecting the final proposal is going to come in somewhere between $100 million and $150 million," Jenkins said.

Jenkins said travelers will foot the bill through facility fees, which means there will be no impact on county taxes.

Travelers say the expected makeover is long overdue

People who use the airport told CBS News New York they were surprised to hear the terminal is only three decades old.

"There are a lot of really nice, more modern smaller airports. It's really time for Westchester County to upgrade their facilities," Mark Doctor said.

But some say it does have one thing going for it.

"It's convenient. That's all it's got going for it. It's convenient," Diana Lucas said.

The airport is growing in popularity, handling 2.3 million passengers last year. That's up from 1.7 million in 2019.