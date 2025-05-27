Budget airlines contributing to passenger boom at NYC-area regional airports

Traffic is really taking off at two regional airports north of New York City. Budget airlines are powering the growth in passengers.

On a random Tuesday afternoon, Westchester County Airport was a busy place. Frequent flier Jill Forrester said she has noticed a big increase in passenger volume.

"I have. The waiting room is always packed. There's not a lot of places to sit down. That's why we're up here in the observation tower. It's just a little bit quieter," Forrester said.

Why the boom in passengers at regional airports

Airport statistics show Westchester County handled 1.5 million passengers in 2017, but in 2024 that increased to 2.3 million.

At Tweed Airport in New Haven, a Hearst Connecticut Media study found passenger traffic is up tenfold since 2019. With traffic way up, Tweed is looking at a big expansion, more than doubling the current terminal space.

At both airports, traffic is rising since the debut of service by budget airlines such as Avelo and Breeze.

"Avelo and Breeze have built routes out of Westchester and Tweed airports to places that people want to go, mostly leisure-focused destinations, and they are charging fares that are potentially more reasonably priced than some of the other airlines that have served those cities," travel industry analyst Henry Harteveldt said.

Asked for comment about passenger volume, Westchester County, which is always sensitive to complaints about airport noise, provided a statement from spokeswoman Catherine Cioffi.

"While more passengers are moving through HPN, the number of enplanements hasn't increased dramatically. What we are seeing in 2025 is a shift toward larger, more efficient and quieter aircraft, meaning more people per flight, not more flights overall. This is not a surge in air traffic. This is simply smarter, more streamlined air travel. The number of planes in the sky remains stable," Cioffi said.

"That said, anyone who has been to the HPN terminal knows it's time for an upgrade, which is why the county issued a Request for Proposals to modernize the terminal at Westchester County Airport. Our objective is to identify a consultant who will work closely with the county to develop distinct design concepts for consideration. Each will focus on enhancing the overall airport experience for passengers. This is not expansion. It's about being able to offer essentials: a seat, a cup of coffee and a bathroom. We are committed to a transparent and competitive process that puts the needs of our residents and travelers first. It's also worth noting that commercial flights make up only about 30% of total takeoffs at HPN," Cioffi added.

There is a drawback to the regional airports, analyst says

The budget airline destinations include smaller markets in Florida and hotspots such as Myrtle Beach and Charleston, South Carolina, but with limited schedules compared to major airlines Harteveldt says budget travelers need to be aware.

"If your flights are delayed or cancelled, your options are going to be limited to get you to your destination, whether you are on your way to a vacation or on your way back home," Harteveldt said.

Breeze is expanding aggressively in the region, also adding service at MacArthur Airport on Long Island and Stewart Airport in Orange County.