A wintry storm is heading to the Tri-State Area. Here's what to expect tomorrow morning.

Today's forecast

Sunday the weather will remain dry, despite it being cloudy during the daytime hours. Highs today will be in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees.

Precipitation will begin to approach from the west soon after sunset. It'll take a little while for it to start reaching the ground with very dry air in place.

CBS News New York

The main period of wet weather is after 10 p.m. and through the overnight hours. A wintry mix is likely for areas farther north of New York City, with light snow in the highest elevations of Sullivan and Ulster counties, where a few inches are possible by Monday morning.

Wintry mix Monday

CBS News New York

Monday is a First Alert Weather Day, with the risk of a wintry mix and/or freezing rain north of the city during the early morning commute. Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for Rockland, Sussex and Warren counties, and points northward through the morning.

CBS News New York

It's a quick-moving storm, that will exit east by or soon after the end of the Monday morning drive. Average rainfall totals will be half an inch to an inch.

Tomorrow afternoon stays cloudy with just a few spotty showers. Then another quick hit of rain will move through late at night.

Looking ahead

CBS News New York

There are no wintry concerns Tuesday, which will feature highs well into the 50s. It stays mild through midweek before colder temperatures return by Thursday.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend - and remember to leave some extra time Monday morning! It's not a major storm, but it's enough to cause some slowdowns.

First Alert Weather maps