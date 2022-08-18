Rockland County limits lawn watering due to low levels in Ramapo River

NYACK, N.Y. -- Restrictions on water usage take effect Thursday in Rockland County as the Tri-State Area deals with a drought.

Records show the entire county is in some form of a drought. Certain sections have upwards of a 5-inch deficit, CBS2's John Dias reported.

"Everybody has to do their part," said resident David Tremsky.

Rockland County is starting mandatory water restrictions due to low levels in the Ramapo River.

Under the emergency orders, lawns can only be watered twice per week - odd-number addresses on Mondays and Thursdays, and even-number ones on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Additionally, water won't be served in restaurants unless customers request it, a restriction that's drawing reaction from both sides of the fence.

"Sometimes I understand they waste a lot of water or they have a few sips and that water goes to waste," said resident Nayeli Pinto.

"I think that's ridiculous," said Tim Richards, a New Jersey resident.

Earlier in the week, Gov. Kathy Hochul directed the Department of Environmental Conservation to expand New York's drought watch to most counties, saying, "Simple steps to reduce water consumption will be crucial to our efforts to help prevent any increased drought levels."

Water cuts are impacting tens of millions of people across the country. The nation's largest reservoirs are rapidly retreating and experts says iconic dams could stop producing power.

It's putting a fine point on how dire the crisis is out west, where the federal government declared a first-ever "tier-2 shortage" on the Colorado River, forcing states to cut the amount of water they can draw from it.

The river supplies water to 40 million people in seven states.

"It is in our authorities to act unilaterally to protect the system," said Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Camille Touton.

In Rockland County, nurseries and golf courses that depend on water can go on a water conservation plan, which means reducing monthly average by 10 percent.

The restrictions will remain in effect until the county decides they're no longer needed.