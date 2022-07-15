Residents in parts of Connecticut, Long Island asked to limit water usage
JERICHO, N.Y. -- There are drought conditions in the Tri-State Area.
Fairfield County and every other county in Connecticut entered Stage 2 drought conditions Thursday. Leaders are asking people to voluntarily limit water conditions.
In one community in Nassau County, the conditions are worse. A few days ago, the Jericho Water District issued a "no watering" alert.
Officials say water shouldn't be used for anything other than personal and domestic use.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.