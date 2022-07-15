Residents in parts of Connecticut, Long Island asked to limit water usage

JERICHO, N.Y. -- There are drought conditions in the Tri-State Area.

Fairfield County and every other county in Connecticut entered Stage 2 drought conditions Thursday. Leaders are asking people to voluntarily limit water conditions.

In one community in Nassau County, the conditions are worse. A few days ago, the Jericho Water District issued a "no watering" alert.

Officials say water shouldn't be used for anything other than personal and domestic use.