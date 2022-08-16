Watch CBS News
Weather

Most New York state counties now under drought watch, residents urged to conserve water when possible

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Updated drought watch issued across New York state
Updated drought watch issued across New York state 02:39

NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul has asked the state Department of Environmental Conservation to issue an updated drought watch.

The watch now includes most New York counties, except those in the Adirondack, eastern Great Lakes and New York metropolitan regions.

The state is urging impacted residents to conserve water whenever possible in the coming weeks. Officials are encouraging conservation particularly for those who depend on private wells.

The governor called for the updated drought watch after consulting with the state Drought Management Task Force and federal partner agencies.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 16, 2022 / 7:59 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.