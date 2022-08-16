Most New York state counties now under drought watch, residents urged to conserve water when possible
NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul has asked the state Department of Environmental Conservation to issue an updated drought watch.
The watch now includes most New York counties, except those in the Adirondack, eastern Great Lakes and New York metropolitan regions.
The state is urging impacted residents to conserve water whenever possible in the coming weeks. Officials are encouraging conservation particularly for those who depend on private wells.
The governor called for the updated drought watch after consulting with the state Drought Management Task Force and federal partner agencies.
