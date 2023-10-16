Tri-State Area travelers relieved to return from Israel but worried about loved ones left behind

NEWARK, N.J. -- Getting a flight out of Israel has been a real challenge since the conflict began, but some local families were able to return home to the Tri-State Area.

Several flights from Tel Aviv started arriving at Newark Liberty International Airport over the weekend, and more landed Monday.

As CBS New York's John Dias reported, passengers were able to breathe a sigh of relief knowing they are safely back in America. Many were concerned about loved ones left behind, unsure when they will be able to return to Israel or what it may look like in the future.

After a long and emotional journey, Batya Daken was reunited with her grandparents Monday in Newark.

"My heart is with my family. I have seven other siblings in Israel and I have people that I know, friends that I know that are in the army, friends that I know that got killed," she told Dias.

Before the war started, she had scheduled a year-long trip to stay with her grandparents in the Catskills.

"So it was hard for me to cancel it," she said.

Major U.S. airlines, like Delta, American and United, have suspended their direct flights to and from Israel for the near future.

"Civilians feel unsafe to walk in the streets, the streets are empty," traveler Judi Dobner said.

"Stores are closed, they don't have workers, there is no one available, everyone is in the army," Samuel Dobner added.

Stacey Miller lives right outside Tel Aviv and came to America to visit her elderly grandparents.

"It's good to be here, but sad to know you're leaving very important people behind," she said. "Heartbreaking leaving my husband and my kids... I don't want to cancel, because my parents are very old and I don't know how many more opportunities I will have to see them."

NYU college student Dan Zuckerman just flew back after a quick trip to see his family in Israel.

"My brothers and sisters are in the army, so I came home," he said. "I have three friends that I lost. I have been through three funerals one day after the other. You just can't imagine, you see families losing their kids."

The State Department has been arranging charter flights for U.S. citizens of out Israel to other countries in Europe.

