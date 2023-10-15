Demonstrators call for peace in Israel & Gaza at rallies across Tri-State Area

NEW YORK -- People amplified their voices in support of Palestinians and Israelis at two different rallies in New York and New Jersey on Sunday.

Supporters of Palestinians gathered on Long Island and supporters of Israelis gathered in New Jersey; the common ground at both -- the push for peace.

"The reason why we're here is for peace," pro-Palestinian rally organizer Rosy Islam said.

"We're gonna be doing this until there's peace in Israel," said Larry Ryan, with the Metrowest Israel Action Committee.

Many marched in Livingston, waving flags and holding signs and photos of loved ones.

The thousands united from dozens of area synagogues and organizations to support Israel and condemn the actions of terrorist organization Hamas.

"The priorities are clear -- free the captives, bring the murderers and rapists to justice, and free Gaza and Israel from Hamas once and for all," one speaker said.

"This is our time to ensure 'never again' is not just a slogan," another speaker said.

In Mineola, Long Island, a huge crowd gathered praying for peace for Palestinians in Gaza.

"They're continually just bombing them and hurting them, and there's nowhere for them to go," said Najla El-Temawi Khass, who has family in Gaza and says she has lost contact with them. "My family in Gaza, the Palestinians, don't have water, don't have electricity and no internet. No way for me to communicate with them. That is inhumane."

"We demand an immediate ceasefire, lifting of the blockade of Gaza and a genuine effort towards a just and lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians," said Hillside Islamic Center Chairman Abdul Aziz Bhuiyan.

Emotions are high and hearts are heavy in the longing for liberty, justice, peace and humanity for all.