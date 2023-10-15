Flights from Israel arrive at New York, New Jersey airports as Americans try to escape war

Flights from Israel arrive in Newark as Americans try to escape war

NEW YORK -- Americans escaping Israel are arriving at New York and New Jersey airports on Sunday.

More than a week into the crisis, many families are still struggling to get out. Many spent thousands of dollars and boarded flights with multiple connections to get to safety.

There were many emotional reunions at Newark Liberty International Airport as parents and children waited for family members to return.

Many were in Israel celebrating Sukkot when Hamas launched a surprise attack that killed hundreds.

Families described their fear while hunkering down in bomb shelters, frantically trying to book flights, and having multiple flights canceled.

Those who made it back on Sunday's 5:15 a.m. flight to Newark were relieved to be home.

"We've seen rockets going off in the air, smoke rising. But there's lots of hurting people over there, lots of refugees," said Esther Hamilton, from Indiana.

"It's crazy. It's so scary right now, seeing the news," said Mai Nitzon, from Israel.

"I was so worried. I couldn't stop crying, seeing the images, what's going on in my country. And I had to bring her over," said Liron Nitzan, from Manhattan.

A number of airlines continue to cancel or suspend flights from Israel. Delta is not flying to or from Tel Aviv through Oct. 31. American suspended operations to Tel Aviv through Dec. 4. United also canceled direct flights.

Typically, there are more than a dozen daily flights to and from Tel Aviv at our local airports.

