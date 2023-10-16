Israel-Hamas war updates: Israel says "currently no ceasefire" agreed for foreigners to flee Gaza

Israel-Hamas war updates: Israel says "currently no ceasefire" agreed for foreigners to flee Gazaget the free app
Jerusalem — Israel's government denied reports Monday that it had agreed to a ceasefire in at least the southern half of the Gaza Strip to allow humanitarian aid in and people with international passports to escape into Egypt, as the Israeli military continued hammering the Hamas-controlled enclave with missiles.
"There is currently no ceasefire," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said in a statement, dismissing reports that a deal had been brokered to enable foreign nationals massing near Gaza's Rafah border crossing with Egypt — along with thousands of Palestinian civilians — to flee.
More than a week after Hamas launched its bloody terror rampage in southern Israel, killing some 1,400 people and capturing almost 200 hostages, Israel was still preparing Monday for a widely expected ground offensive in Gaza.
Netanyahu's government has vowed to destroy the Palestinian group, and President Biden told CBS News' 60 Minutes that Israel can and must "go after Hamas," but he warned that a full occupation of Gaza would be "a big mistake," and the U.S. has called repeatedly on Israel to do everything possible to minimize civilian casualties.
Israel has rained missiles down on the densely-populated Gaza Strip constantly since Hamas' Oct. 7 siege and completely sealed its borders, creating what aid agencies say is a dire and rapidly deteriorating humanitarian crisis. Gaza health officials say at least 2,750 people have been killed by Israel's bombardment and almost 10,000 more injured, with hundreds of children among the dead and wounded.
Thirty U.S. citizens are among those killed in the lastest flare up of violence in the heart of the Middle East, and as many as 600 U.S. nationals are thought to be trapped in Gaza.
A U.S. State Department spokesperson said Sunday that 13 Americans remain unaccounted for in Israel.
Hamas has refused to negotiate over the release of the hostages with Israeli bombs still falling.
China says Israel's retaliation in Gaza "beyond the scope of self-defense"
China's special Middle East envoy will travel to the region this week in the hope of pushing through a ceasefire, Chinese state television said Monday.
Envoy Zhai Jun called the prospect of a widening Israel-Hamas conflict "deeply worrying," as Israel prepared for a widely expected ground invasion of the Gaza Strip. The Palestinian militant faction, which has been designated a terror group by the U.S. for decades, has controlled Gaza since 2007.
Over the weekend, China's foreign minister accused Israel of going "beyond the scope of self-defense" with its retaliatory airstrikes and blockade of Gaza.
Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Iranian counterpart that China supports the "just cause of the Palestinian people in safeguarding their national rights."
Israel says 199 hostages held by Hamas, other militants
Israel's military on Monday raised the number of hostages it said were being held in the Gaza Strip to 199, but didn't say whether that included foreigners. The U.S. State Department has said 13 Americans remain unaccounted for after Hamas' brutal attack on Israel, and American families have told CBS News they believe their loved ones are being held by the Palestinian militants.
"We have updated the families of 199 hostages," Israel Defense Forces spokesman Daniel Hagari told journalists Monday. Previously the IDF had said 155 people were being held hostage by Hamas.
Israel, Hamas deny reports of temporary cease-fire
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office and Hamas both denied reports Monday of a temporary ceasefire in Gaza to enable humanitarian aid to come in and foreigners to leave at the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt.
"There is currently no ceasefire and humanitarian aid in Gaza in return for removing foreigners," a statement from Netanyahu's office said.
Reuters cited Hamas official Izzat El Reshiq as saying there was no truth to reports about the opening of the Rafah border crossing or temporary ceasefire.
Israel orders evacuation of area near Lebanon border
The Israeli military has ordered people living in 28 communities near the Lebanese border to evacuate.
The order Monday comes amid increasing cross-border fire between Israel and the Lebanese Shiite militia Hezbollah.
The military order affects communities within 1.2 miles of the border.
Hezbollah has said the increased strikes were a warning and did not mean Hezbollah has decided to enter the war.
The Israeli army said Monday it was evacuating residents living along its northern frontier with Lebanon amid rising tensions there 10 days into its war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
According to Agence France-Presse, the army said in a statement that evacuees would be put up in "state-funded guesthouses."
Gaza humanitarian crisis deepens
More than a million people have fled their homes in the besieged Gaza Strip in the past week, ahead of expected Israel invasion that seeks to eliminate Hamas' leadership after its deadly Oct. 7 attack on Israel. The enclave's food and water supplies are dwindling, and its hospitals are warning that they are on the verge of collapse.
Israeli officials have given no timetable for a ground incursion that aid groups warn could hasten a humanitarian crisis in the coastal Gaza enclave.
About 500,000 people, nearly one quarter of Gaza's population, were taking refuge in United Nations schools and other facilities across the territory, where water supplies were dwindling, said Juliette Touma, spokesperson for the U.N.'s Palestinian refugee agency. "Gaza is running dry," she said. The agency says an estimated 1 million people have been displaced in Gaza in a single week.
With the situation in Gaza growing increasingly desperate, the U.S. named David Satterfield, the former U.S. ambassador to Turkey experienced in Mideast diplomacy, to be special envoy for Middle East humanitarian issues. U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Sunday that Satterfield will focus on getting humanitarian assistance to Palestinians in Gaza.
Hospitals in Gaza are expected to run out of generator fuel within two days, endangering the lives of thousands of patients, according to the U.N. Gaza's sole power plant shut down for lack of fuel after Israel completely sealed off the 25-mile long territory following the Hamas attack.
The World Health Organization expressed concern to The Associated Press about limited water and sanitation in the territory, particularly at hospitals where patients' lives can be lost due to infection and disease outbreaks. The WHO said four hospitals in northern Gaza are no longer functioning as a result of damage and 21 hospitals are under an Israeli evacuation order.