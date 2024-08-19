Connecticut flooding kills at least 2 people as over 100 are rescued in "historic" storm

DANBURY, Conn. -- At least two people were found dead Monday in Connecticut, a day after over 100 had to be rescued as torrential rain brought extreme flooding to the western part of the state.

In Oxford, emergency crews saved over a dozen people Sunday, but two women were swept away in the floodwaters Sunday in the town about 15 miles northwest of New Haven.

The Beacon Hose Company No. 1 used its tower ladder as a bridge to remove 19 people and a dog from floodwaters at the Brookside Inn Restaurant and a nearby residence.

Two bodies believed to be the missing women were found Monday, said Connecticut State Police Col. Daniel Loughman.

"This was an historic storm," governor says

Videos posted on social media show flooded roads and stranded cars all over western Connecticut. Many roads in the region remain closed.

"This was an historic storm in some areas of Connecticut. Once daylight occurs, crews will be out to survey damage and begin clean-up. If you live in the western portion of Connecticut, we are urging you to stay home if you can until the flooding has receded, and definitely do not ever attempt to drive through any flooded roads. A good number of roads in the western portion of the state are closed and are expected to remain closed for an extended period," Gov. Ned Lamont said late on Sunday.

Danbury flooding

Danbury, a city with about 87,000 residents that borders Putnam County, New York, is dealing with road closures and damage.

City workers moved mud with muscles to try to reopen Shelter Rock Road on Monday after the epic rain storm.

"This morning, it was nothing but mud. It was nothing but mud," said Leon Breece, with Danbury's Public Works Department.

The mud washed down from the Berkshire Hills Apartment Complex. It caused flooding that eroded the road and cut a path through the landscaping. Residents were told to evacuate.

"I grabbed my bananas, I grabbed some towels, my shampoo," said Angelica Alvarenga.

Road collapses in Monroe, CT flooding

Roads across western Connecticut paid a price, including a significant road collapse near Stevenson Dam in Monroe, about 12 miles north of Bridgeport, where almost 10 inches of rain fell.

"So this is quite heavily traveled throughout the day and this will cause an inconvenience to not only us but to our surrounding neighbors," said Monroe Police Chief Kevin White.

"I'm kind of just amazed, you know, just to see what Mother Nature really can do. It's impressive but terrifying at the same time," said Joe Hough, a Monroe resident.

