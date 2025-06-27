Storms could bring damaging winds to Tri-State Area on Saturday. Get the First Alert Weather Day forecast.

Saturday will be a First Alert Weather Day across the Tri-State Area due to the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms.

Clouds and well below average temperatures dominated Friday's weather, but a return to more summerlike conditions is on the horizon.

Friday night, a few showers are possible, especially towards dawn. Otherwise, clouds will remain in place, while lows drop into the mid and upper 60s.

Maps show severe thunderstorm risk this weekend

Some lingering showers are likely for Saturday morning, before the sun returns by the afternoon.

CBS News New York

During that period of sunshine, temperatures will rise significantly, reaching the mid to upper 80s, along with tropical levels of humidity surging back in. Besides elevating temperatures, the sun will also assist in destabilizing the atmosphere.

CBS News New York

This in turn will lead to the chance of strong to severe thunderstorms from the late afternoon through the late evening hours. Hazards associated with these storms would be damaging winds, torrential downpours and hail. Of greatest concern would be the threat of damaging winds.

CBS News New York

Storms should be out of the region by around 11 p.m.

In their wake, humidity levels will decrease, setting us up for a sunny and warm Sunday, with highs in the mid to upper 80s.