Thousands pack Jones Beach for the amazing spectacle that is the Bethpage Air Show

JONES BEACH, N.Y. -- It's the unofficial start to summer and the Bethpage Air Show is the big-ticket item for Memorial Day Weekend. Tens of thousands flocked to Jones Beach on Saturday.

In the beautiful sunshine, they sat, stood and watched.

"It's the beginning of our summer. I come here often," said Tom Taormina of Smithtown.

"It's just a really good day. The air show is always fun. It never disappoints," John Groger added.

It sure doesn't. The show showcases a variety of military aircrafts, along with defensive tactics.

"It's unbelievable to experience the force and the power of these planes," said Steve Schoen of Middle Island.

It was a day for families and their little ones to spend together by the fresh ocean breeze.

"Everybody is having a good time. There's a lot of love and fun," Schoen said.

While Memorial Day Weekend is considered the unofficial kick off of the summer season, many said they know what this holiday truly means. Joe Marie Polski's father was a veteran.

"Freedom is not free. We remember those who made it possible for all of us to be able to enjoy this day," Polski said.

Tony Rodriguez of Lindenhurst was in the Army during the Cuban missile crisis in the 1960s.

"I'm sad because a lot of soldiers have died," Rodriguez said. "I'm honoring that by coming here and watching this show."

Many took a moment to remember those who fought to allow all of us to live and be free.

"A lot people don't realize the sacrifices that the vets make and everything and it just really helps to showcase that," Schoen said.

If you weren't able to make it Saturday, you still have a chance to see the planes in beautiful weekend weather as the air show continues Sunday, beginning at 10 a.m. at Jones Beach.