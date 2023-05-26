Coney Island boardwalk celebrating 100 years, as NYC beaches reopen for Memorial Day Weekend

NEW YORK -- Memorial Day Weekend means the unofficial start of summer, and that means thousands flocking to area beaches.

The weather looks great, but there are some hazards to look for as people get back into the water.

New York City's beaches officially open Saturday with lifeguards on duty, and no one does it better than Coney Island.

"When people think of summer in New York, they definitely think about Coney Island," New York City Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue said.

This year, it's iconic boardwalk is celebrating a huge birthday -- 100 years.

On Thursday, some city leaders celebrated the milestone with a ribbon cutting, saying they look forward to another great season.

"We're thrilled to welcome everyone back to our beaches," Donoghue said.

The fun in the sun can't start without lifeguards. So officials are warning to wait to go into the water until they go on duty Saturday.

But for the second year in a row, a lifeguard shortage is threatening to sink some summer plans.

"The city needs 1,400 lifeguards total, but only about 500 are currently in the pipeline," said Donoghue.

While they may be short staffed, they will still be present.

"It is imperative that you only go in the water when there is a lifeguard on duty," said Donoghue.

In New Jersey, rip currents are a big concern. Experts say they are more dangerous than sharks, killing close to half a dozen people each year.

Dr. Jon Miller, of Stevens Institute of Technology, says never swim in the ocean without a lifeguard on duty, and explained how to get out of a rip current.

"You want to swim parallel to the shore or along the shoreline until you get out of the rip current, until you eventually get out, but you don't want to fight against it," he said.

Once lifeguards are on duty Saturday, they will be there every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.