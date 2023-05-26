U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds headlining this year's Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach

JONES BEACH, N.Y. -- The Bethpage Air Show returns to Jones Beach this Memorial Day Weekend.

Pilots were already in motion pulling off stunts Friday morning.

U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will be the headliners this year.

The show kicks off Saturday.

