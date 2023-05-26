Watch CBS News
Local News

U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds headlining this year's Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Pilots preparing for 2023 Bethpage Air Show
Pilots preparing for 2023 Bethpage Air Show 00:18

JONES BEACH, N.Y. -- The Bethpage Air Show returns to Jones Beach this Memorial Day Weekend

Pilots were already in motion pulling off stunts Friday morning. 

U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will be the headliners this year. 

The show kicks off Saturday. 

CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff will have more on what to expect coming up tonight on CBS2 News at 5 and 6.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on May 26, 2023 / 11:45 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.