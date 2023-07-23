The Point: Mayor Eric Adams says he gets no recognition for job so far; New Yorkers weigh in

Talking Points: Mayor Eric Adams feels he should get more credit for job so far

Talking Points: Mayor Eric Adams feels he should get more credit for job so far

Talking Points: Mayor Eric Adams feels he should get more credit for job so far

NEW YORK -- There are so many issues to chew over during this summer in the city -- from a mayor who says he gets no respect, to a new police commissioner determined to be his own man and a possible takeover of Rikers.

It may be vacation time, but the big issues of the day have popped up unrelentingly. New York City is dealing with an asylum seeker crisis and congestion pricing, among others.

Talking Points

Political experts JC Polanco and O'Brien Murray join CBS New York's Political Reporter Marcia Kramer on "The Point" to sort it all out.

First up, the mayor of New York feeling he's not getting enough credit for all he's done.

"This is what we need to recognize: We are managing the most powerful city in this country, and no one wants to look at it, no one wants to recognize what we've done. We navigated us through COVID, we navigated us through an asylum crisis, we've navigated us through the financial crisis, we've navigated us through the violence that other cities are having to wrestle with. Look at other cities and you see people sleeping in encampments on the highways or on roadways. You're not seeing that in New York " Adams said during a speech earlier this month at a church in Brooklyn. "You're not seeing it because there's a child of God that's the mayor in the City of New York."

Polanco and Murray weighed in, talking about the difference between perception and reality when it comes to public safety.

Next, they tackled the city's asylum seeker crisis and the mayor's latest plan to limit people in shelters, followed by the new police commissioner and his "independent voice."

Your Point

New York voters have strong opinions about the 18 months Eric Leroy Adams has served as the 110th mayor of the City of New York. They weigh in on "Your Point."

Exclamation Point

Watch our bonus conversation with Polanco and Murray on former Mayor Bill de Blasio's recent separation announcement, former President Donald Trump's mounting legal trouble and the 2024 presidential race.

"The Point with Marcia Kramer" airs every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2, right after "Face the Nation." Then turn to CBS News New York at noon for "Exclamation Point," an extended conversation with our guests.