Watch CBS News
Local News

Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, Chirlane McCray separating after 29 years of marriage

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

De Blasio separating from wife McCray
De Blasio separating from wife McCray 00:31

NEW YORK - Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Chirlane McCray told the New York Times they are separating

The former first couple of New York have been married for 29 years. 

They say they still plan to live together, but will date other people. 

De Blasio cited his time as mayor and the COVID pandemic as two major sources of strain on their relationship. 

They told the Times that they made the decision two months ago, and decided the best way to go public with the news was to give an interview, rather than issue a joint statement. 

"Even at this moment of change, this is a love story," de Blasio wrote on Twitter. 

First published on July 5, 2023 / 9:07 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.