Mayor Eric Adams insists he's still the best person to handle the crisis at Rikers Island

Mayor Adams pushes back against U.S. Attorney's call for outside entity to take over Rikers Island

Mayor Adams pushes back against U.S. Attorney's call for outside entity to take over Rikers Island

Mayor Adams pushes back against U.S. Attorney's call for outside entity to take over Rikers Island

NEW YORK -- It was a stunning move by the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan. He said Monday it's time for the city to give up and name an outside entity to run Rikers Island.

However, Mayor Eric Adams forcefully pushed back on Tuesday.

According to U.S. Attorney Damian Williams, it's time for the federal judge overseeing Rikers to bang the gavel and name an outside receiver to run the city's eight jails. He said the city must throw in the towel and admit the failure of multiple administrations to fix the jails.

"After eight years of trying every tool in the toolkit, we cannot wait any longer for substantial progress to materialize," Williams said.

READ MORE: William Johnstone dies after being found unresponsive in cell on Rikers Island, New York City Department of Correction says

The move comes after several reports by a federal monitor raised issues about violence, staffing and conditions at the troubled complex.

"I do believe it's the right call. It's a last resort," said Nick Turner, head of the Vera Institute of Justice. "Violence remains high. People's lives remain at risk."

READ MORE: CBS2 gets exclusive look at Rikers Island security tapes mentioned in federal monitor's scathing report on city jail

But Adams said Rikers doesn't need an outside administrator now that he's the boss.

"I am the best person in this administration to finally turn around the Department of Correction," the mayor said.

Adams cited an April report by the federal monitor that said the city was making progress.

"This was in April. This report came out that Eric Adams' administration has finally started to turn the corner in the Department of Correction. These words were never used under the previous administration, never," Adams said.

READ MORE: New Rikers Island report reveals graphic details about unsanitary conditions, fire safety and ventilation systems

The mayor's comments came as the city comptroller released a monthly dashboard report that showed progress at Rikers in June, which included fewer incidents of violence.

47 assaults, down seven from May

67 fewer fights

18 fewer slashings and stabbings

However, the comptroller also found that there was a dramatic increase in the number of inmates who missed medical appointments.

The report also showed that bail reform changes have resulted in more judges setting cash bail.