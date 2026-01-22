New York, New Jersey facing heavy snow, rain, bitter cold this weekend. Here's how the forecast is shaping up.

A significant winter storm is headed to the New York and New Jersey area, with heavy snow expected.

A low-pressure system is forecast to develop out west but will make its way eastward, bringing along snow, ice and dangerously cold temperatures.

Much of the Midwest is under cold weather advisories, watches and warnings, and the Tri-State Area will be impacted this weekend.

New Yorkers could see a significant amount of snow with more than 6 inches Sunday night into Monday.

Snowfall outlook

The two main forecast prediction models, the European and the American, or GFS, are still showing different amounts of snow.

The GFS shows the system offshore with snow amounts totalling 15.7 inches. The European puts the system a little closer to the close, which could cut down on snow amounts totalling 12.3 inches.

But the storm hasn't formed yet, so the details will be fine-tuned.

Thursday is the warmest day of the week

Thursday will provide a quick break from the bitter cold with temperatures in the 20s to around 40 in New York City. At night, it will be partly cloudy and mild with highs in the 40s.

Although temperatures dip on Friday. It will be cold and blustery heading into the weekend. Highs will be in the 30s but it will feel like the 20s and teens.

Saturday will be frigid with morning wind chills between –20 and 0°, and the afternoon stays in the –5 to 10° range.

All eyes are on Sunday, where it will also be very cold with wind chills in the single digits.