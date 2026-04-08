Video shows Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann speaking in court before pleading guilty

Rex Heuermann answered preliminary questions before admitting to killing eight women and discarding their bodies at Gilgo Beach over more than a decade.

The serial killer answered the judge in a loud, confident voice during the court hearing Wednesday, where he switched his pleas to guilty.

Cameras were required to switch off when Heuermann was sworn in, but they captured the moments leading up to it.

Here's the transcript:

Judge: Have you discussed this case with your attorney?

Heuermann: Yes, I have.

Judge: Have you had enough time to discuss this case with your attorney?

Heuermann: Yes, I have.

Judge: After discussions with your lawyer, do you feel it's in your best interest to plead guilty rather than go to trial?

Heuermann: Yes, your honor.

Judge: Are you satisfied with the manner in which your attorneys represented you in this case?

Heuermann: Yes, I am.

Judge: I must say that the attorneys on both sides of this case have been excellent, unbelievable lawyers. Do you understand by pleading guilty to a charge, that is the same as if you'd gone to trial and been found guilty of that charge?

Heuermann: Yes, your honor.

Judge: Do you understand that by pleading guilty, you're waiving a number of very important rights?

Heuermann: Yes, your honor.

Rex A. Heuermann, the Gilgo Beach serial killer, pleads guilty in court on Wednesday to the murders of eight women during a 17-year killing spree. James Carbone

Heuermann went on to plead guilty to murdering Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, Amber Costello, Maureen Brainard-Barnes, Sandra Costilla, Jessica Taylor, and Valerie Mack. He also admitted to killing Karen Vergata, but he wasn't charged with her death.

CBS News New York's Carolyn Gusoff was inside the courtroom when the plea agreement happened.

"I was struck by how matter-of-fact he just rattled off the guilties in court. One after the other, seven guilties, as the judge asked him how do you plead, as he changed his plea. It sounded like he could've just been in an architecture meeting. It was really - no emotion, confident, loud and ready to be done with this," Gusoff said.

Heuermann will be sentenced on June 17 and is facing life in prison.