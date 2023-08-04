Gilgo Beach murders investigators identify "Fire Island Jane Doe" as Karen Vergata

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. - Another critical step in the Gilgo Beach investigation unfolded Friday, although no additional victims were linked to Rex Heuermann.

Through cutting edge DNA, another female victim has been identified, formerly known as "Fire Island Jane Doe."

"Today we are here to announce that, as part of the Gilgo Task Force reexamination of all the evidence in the case, we are able to identify our fire island Jane Doe as Karen Vergata, who was 34 years old at the time of her disappearance," Suffolk County DA Ray Tierney said.

He was joined by members of the Gilgo Beach Homicide Task Force, which broke the 13-year-old unsolved mystery with the arrest of Heuermann. They say they won't rest until all 10 bodies dumped along Ocean Parkway near Gilgo Beach are identified.

Friday, investigators are one step closer.

"Ms. Vergata went missing at approximately February 14, 1996. At the time, she lived on West 45th Street in Manhattan and was believed to be working as an escort at the time of her disappearance. There was no missing persons complaint filed at the time of that disappearance," Tierney said.

Part of Vergata's remains - severed legs and feet - were found in 1996 in Davis Park, Fire Island. Sadly, her skull was found nearly 15 years later near Tobay Beach.

Investigators have not linked Heuermann to the newly identified victim's killing and dismembering.

No charges have been filed in connection with this case. Authorities took no questions from the media, calling it a confidential investigation.

Investigators are examining whether Heuermann could be linked to any unsolved killings around the country.