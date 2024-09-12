Rev. Dr. Kevin Johnson wants to lead Harlem's Abyssinian Baptist Church as "the people's pastor"

NEW YORK — After a nearly two-year search, Rev. Dr. Kevin R. Johnson is the new senior pastor of Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem. He officially took over the position in mid-July.

Johnson is leading a congregation steeped in history, and for him, it's a homecoming.

He joined Abyssinian in 1997 along with his wife, Kimya. He was later an assistant pastor and left in 2007 to lead Bright Hope Baptist Church in Philadelphia before starting his own congregation there, Dare to Imagine Church.

Johnson says leading Abyssinian is "coming home"

Founded in 1808, the Abyssinian congregation has been led by pastoral giants – Adam Clayton Powell Sr. and Congressman Adam Clayton Powell Jr., as well as Samuel DeWitt Proctor and Calvin Otis Butts III, who died in 2022.

As the 21st pastor of Abyssinian Baptist Church, Johnson knows the world is watching.

"Being a pastor is no different than being a politician. You got to earn it," he said.

Johnson, now 50 years old, says he preached his first sermon at age 16, and he plans to use the pulpit of the famed, storied church to spread his message not just to the faithful, but to political leaders, as well.

"I do want to be a kingmaker. I want to decide who's in the seat so that when I call them, that they will listen and make sure they hear what I have to say," Johnson said.

Johnson says life experiences made him ready for this role.

"For me, this was more of a calling. It was coming home," he said.

"This is where Black culture meets its faith and begins to transform the world"

Speaking with CBS News New York's Maurice DuBois after Abyssinian's "Homecoming Sunday" service, Johnson said he's humbled and ready to lead.

"Every time I walk into this space, I feel the spirit of Dr. Butts, Dr. Powell, Dr. Proctor ... That's a reminder to me that this is holy ground, this is a sacred place. This is where Black culture meets its faith and begins to transform the world," Johnson said.

"You were blessed to have a relationship with Dr. Butts ... How do you think that shaped you?" DuBois asked.

"Reverend Butts talked a lot about faith, justice and community service, and for me, that is the essence of what the Black church really is," Johnson said.

"There are people who feel that the process that ended with your selection was flawed. There's even a lawsuit charging gender discrimination in that whole process. When people come to you with questions about that, what do you tell them?" DuBois asked.

"What I can say about the pulpit search committee and the leadership here at Abyssinian and the great members who I want to thank is that everything that they did was done the way it should be done, according to the church's bylaws. And I support what they did," Johnson said.

Johnson addresses controversy at Bright Hope in Philadelphia

Johnson left Bright Hope in Philadelphia in 2014 under a cloud of controversy after reportedly clashing with some congregants.

"When people search you up online, they're going to see this brilliant man, graduated the top of his class at Morehouse ... They're also going to see what happened at Bright Hope in Philadelphia ... They're also going to see that you were disinvited from speaking at your beloved Morehouse, right, after criticizing President Obama," DuBois said.

"I still spoke, though," Johnson said.

"Well, but you were disinvited, but then it made headlines, but they're going to see that you criticized President Obama's economic policies. So how do you how do you square that for people? How do you explain that to people?" DuBois said.

"People were strongly behind my pastorate there at Bright Hope. It was the tabloid magazines and newspapers, I had nothing to do with and I could not control," Johnson said.

Johnson continued, "As it relates to Morehouse, I spoke. I was on the stage with President Obama ... One of the things that Morehouse teaches you is that you must speak truth to power. Now with President Barack Obama, I was the first person, first clergy person, in Pennsylvania to support him, but when I saw that he lacked diversity in his cabinet, I did what I learned from Reverend Butts, what I learned from Dr. Moss, and what I learned from others, is that you must speak truth to power, even if the person looks like you."

"I want to be known as the people's pastor"

While walking the streets of Harlem, Johnson reflected on this monumental moment and the footsteps he follows.

"Being out in the community and the neighborhoods like we are right now – how vital, how important is that to you?" DuBois asked.

"Listen, you can't be pastor of Abyssinian Baptist Church and not be in a community. The people got to feel you," Johnson said.

Johnson stresses the importance of making those connections.

"I want to be known as the people's pastor," he said.

"And what does that mean? How does that translate?" DuBois asked.

"I know what you're feeling. I know what you're going through. I'm a father. I'm a husband. I know the challenges," Johnson said.

Johnson says he sees himself as part of a new Harlem renaissance, a new future, always remembering those who came before him.

"How does Reverend Butts speak to you on an ongoing basis?" DuBois asked.

"I feel his presence. There's a picture that's on my wall as I walk into the office. It's of my first installation as pastor, and they're laying hands on me and praying over me. And I have this picture, and I look at it every day, and I hear him speaking. I hear him saying, 'Kevin, keep the faith,'" Johnson said.