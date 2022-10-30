Abyssinian Baptist Church marks first Sunday without leader Rev. Dr. Calvin Butts

NEW YORK -- The Abssynian Baptist Church in Harlem is holding its first Sunday service since the loss of Rev. Dr. Calvin Butts, who was one of the city's most significant religious leaders.

As CBS2's Christina Fan reports, the church, community and city are all in mourning, feeling the void left behind by his passing.

"I just wanted to show homage to a great man and what he did to the community, and what he did directly to me, he sent me on the right path," parishioner Leon Harris told CBS2.

"He gave us strength, he gave us a will to fight for what we need for our community," parishioner Frank Harris said.

Butts was a constant at Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem for decades, where he stood as a champion of social justice.

It is with profound sadness, we announce the passing of our beloved pastor, Reverend Dr. Calvin O. Butts, lll, who peacefully transitioned in the early morning of October 28, 2022. The Butts Family & entire Abyssinian Baptist Church membership solicit your prayers. pic.twitter.com/fBzJBoUe3v — Abyssinian Baptist (@AbyssinianBC) October 28, 2022

Parishioners we've spoken with remember him most for his role as a preacher, leader and tower of strength guiding his congregation through tough times.

"Rev. Butts was an outstanding preacher, minister. He cared about his parishioners," said church member Cylinda Bruno.

"I've had the honor of meeting him and attending the service here at the church, and we live on the block, we're neighbors," Harlem resident Michael Israels said.

He was known as the people's pastor, but he wanted so much more for his congregation.

"Schools in this community, affordable housing -- You name the issue, Dr. Butts has been on it and/or a leader of it," longtime church member and former Manhattan Borough President Virginia Fields said.

"He was not only a spiritual leader, he was a dear friend and mentor," said Mayor Eric Adams.

In the twilight of his life, fighting pancreatic cancer, he always showed up in the place that mattered most.

"Let's dance, let's sing, let's lift up the word, let's have a good time. Are you alright with that?" he said in one sermon. "Give God some praise.

Church leaders were planning a grand 50th anniversary celebration for the reverend in a few weeks. Those plans are now shifting as they prepare to honor his legacy.

The church announced Sunday his funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, with viewings Thursday and Friday morning.