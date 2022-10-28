Rev. Dr. Calvin Butts dies at the age of 73

Rev. Dr. Calvin Butts dies at the age of 73get the free app
NEW YORK -- The beloved Rev. Dr. Calvin Butts has died. He was 73 years old.
The Abyssinian Baptist Church shared the news Friday morning on its social media pages.
The church said the reverend passed peacefully early this morning.
He served as the pastor for more than 30 years and leaves behind an incredible legacy of service to both his faith community and to New York City.
"Profound sadness"
The church tweeted about Butt's passing, saying, "It is with profound sadness, we announce the passing of our beloved pastor, Reverend Dr. Calvin O. Butts, lll, who peacefully transitioned in the early morning of October 28, 2022. The Butts Family & entire Abyssinian Baptist Church membership solicit your prayers."