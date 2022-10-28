Watch CBS News

Rev. Dr. Calvin Butts dies at the age of 73

get the free app
  • link copied

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Rev. Dr. Calvin Butts dies at 73
Rev. Dr. Calvin Butts dies at 73 00:30

NEW YORK -- The beloved Rev. Dr. Calvin Butts has died. He was 73 years old. 

The Abyssinian Baptist Church shared the news Friday morning on its social media pages. 

The church said the reverend passed peacefully early this morning. 

He served as the pastor for more than 30 years and leaves behind an incredible legacy of service to both his faith community and to New York City. 

We'll have continuing coverage throughout the day as tributes pour in. 

See live updates below for the latest. 

 

"Profound sadness"

The church tweeted about Butt's passing, saying, "It is with profound sadness, we announce the passing of our beloved pastor, Reverend Dr. Calvin O. Butts, lll, who peacefully transitioned in the early morning of October 28, 2022. The Butts Family & entire Abyssinian Baptist Church membership solicit your prayers."

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.