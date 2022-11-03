First viewing to be held today for Rev. Dr. Calvin Butts at Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem

NEW YORK -- The first viewing service to honor the life of Rev. Dr. Calvin Butts will begin Thursday morning.

Members of the Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem continue to share their memories of the late leader and activist.

The community, city and rest of the country are preparing to say goodbye to the people's pastor.

He's done so much for so many, but in his heart, Butts was a preacher. To his flock, he was a leader, a tower of strength in times of trouble, and always a guiding light from the pulpit at Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem.

His congregation, which spanned generations during his decades of tenure, knows just how blessed they were.

"It's just so sad to see somebody so great and he's telling you, 'I might not be able to come back,'" Abyssinian Baptist Church Deacon Peter Westbrook told CBS2 earlier this week.

Westbrook, an Olympian fencer, found new purpose under Butts' guidance, turning his fighting spirit toward helping others in his 17 years as deacon at Abyssinian.

"No matter what God allows me to achieve -- Olympic teams and Olympic medals -- it's nothing. Your job as a deacon [is] to give back what you have been given," he said.

Butts married Westbrook and his wife Susan. Now the pair share roles in the church, while developing the next generation of elite fencers through their nonprofit the Westbrook Foundation.

Butts tasked all of Abyssinian's members with a mission of service, and his friends say he was the master of personal touch.

"He was the person that everyone thought that he was their personal pastor," said Congressman Charles Rangel.

Butts was born on July 19, 1949. He graduated from Flushing High School before earning a degree at Morehouse.

He joined the Abyssinian Church in 1972 as a youth minister, rising to pastor, and later to political kingmaker.

In the twilight of his life and fighting his final battle, many say he still fought the good fight.

"I just wanted to show homage to a great man and what he did to the community and what he did directly to me, sent me on the right path," parishioner Leon Harris said.

"He gave us strength, he gave us a will to fight for what we need for our community," Frank Harris added.

Butts indeed made a mark on almost everyone's life he touched. He was just 73 years old.

Today will be the first of two wakes happening this week, starting at 9 a.m. His funeral is set for 2 p.m. Friday.