Mass held in Pope Francis' honor at NYC's Saint Patrick's Cathedral

Mass held in NYC to honor Pope Francis on day of funeral

Mass held in NYC to honor Pope Francis on day of funeral

Mass held in NYC to honor Pope Francis on day of funeral

A Mass was held at Saint Patrick's Cathedral in New York City in honor of Pope Francis on Saturday as people around the world watched the late pontiff's funeral and said their final goodbyes.

It featured the chair Pope Francis sat in during his 2015 visit to Madison Square Garden.

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 25: Pope Francis celebrates Mass at Madison Square Garden on September 25, 2015 in New York City. Andrew Burton / Getty Images

"He inspires us and gives us hope"

Worshippers of all faiths packed the cathedral, coming to pay their respects to the people's pope.

"I love Pope Francis. I think he's just been such a special addition to everyone's lives, no matter what religion or where you're at. He talks about peace and love and he lives that life. He inspires us and gives us hope, which we need at a time like this," Midtown resident Patricia Simpson said.

"Speaking as a presbyterian minister, for myself and my husband, we greatly admired Pope Francis and we felt that he spoke beautifully the message of the gospel of Jesus," Diane Burkland said.

"Putting forward the migrants, refugees, the poor, the elderly that are abandoned in nursing homes. All of these messages of putting the marginalized in the front so that we might be a more unified world, not just church, but world," New York City resident Katherine Soba said.

As the world reflects on the pope's life and legacy, Archbishop Gabriele Caccia said in his homily that the world lost a friend of God and a friend of humanity.

"You always asked prayers for you. Now it's our turn to ask you to pray for us so that we can follow in your footsteps," he said.

Many who attended Saturday's Mass say it's important to learn from Pope Francis' life and carry those lessons forward.