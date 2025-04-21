Pope Francis left a last will and testament before his death. Read the full text.

Pope Francis' cause of death revealed; details on burial and process to select next pope

Pope Francis used his last will and testament to detail his wishes for where he would like to be interred following his death.

The leader of the Catholic Church died Monday at the age of 88, just a day after celebrating Easter with a surprise appearance at St. Peter's Square. The Vatican said he died from a stroke that caused a coma and led to irreversible heart failure.

In the will, dated June 29, 2022, Francis wrote that with the "feeling that the sunset of my earthly life is approaching," he wished to express his preferences only with regard to plans for his burial.

"I have always entrusted my life and my priestly and episcopal ministry to the Mother of Our Lord, Mary Most Holy," he wrote in the document, released by the Vatican Monday. "Therefore, I ask that my mortal remains rest awaiting the day of resurrection in the Papal Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore."

The fifth-century church is one of the four Papal Basilicas in Rome and is dedicated to the Virgin Mary. He noted that is also where he visited to pray after each of his more than 100 trips abroad.

"I ask that my tomb be prepared in the niche of the side nave between the Pauline Chapel (Chapel of the Salus Populi Romani) and the Sforza Chapel of the aforementioned Papal Basilica," Francis said in his will.

"The tomb must be in the earth; simple, without particular decoration and with the only inscription: Franciscus."

Unlike other popes, he did not request any mention of his papacy in the inscription — only his name.

He ended his will with: "May the Lord give the deserved reward to those who have loved me and will continue to pray for me. The suffering that has become present in the last part of my life I have offered to the Lord for peace in the world and brotherhood among peoples."

Full text of Pope Francis' last will and testament

