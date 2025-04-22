Interfaith leaders reflect on Pope Francis' moving 2015 visit to New York City

When Pope Francis visited New York City in 2015, he met and prayed with religious leaders of other faiths to spread a message of peace, and they haven't forgotten that moving meeting.

CBS News New York's Jennifer Bisram spoke with some of them as they reflect on that day following the pope's death.

"That was a moment in time that I'll always hold sacred"

Pope Francis is being remembered for fostering solidarity not just among Catholics, but people of all faiths.

Rabbi Elliott Cosgrove, of the Park Avenue Synagogue in Manhattan, was one of about a dozen religious leaders who met and prayed with the pope during his historic trip to the city.

"I'll never forget that day. That was a moment in time that I'll always hold sacred," he said.

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 25: Pope Francis sits with Rabbi Elliot J. Cosgrove (L) and Iman Khalid Latif (R), Executive Director of the Islamic Center and chaplain to the students at New York University, during a multi-religious ceremony at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum on on September 25, 2015 in New York City. Pool / Getty Images

"I was invited there as a Muslim woman interfaith leader," said Manhattan College Professor Mehnaz Afridi. "It was just an unbelievably moving experience because he spoke to all of us leaders and talked to us about being prophets of the future."

"Pope Francis, his ministry was one of prophetic leadership, but also pastoral humility. There was a human touch that he had," Cosgrove said.

"He was just so humble and so open to other faiths. I don't think we've ever seen that in the history of the Catholic Church," Afridi said.

"His message lives on here"

The meeting was held at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum.

"What he did here on this site will be healing. No matter that he is gone, his message lives on here," said Josh Cherwin, chief advancement and communication officer for the 9/11 Memorial and Museum.

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 25: Pope Francis pauses in front of a candle to pray with Cardinal Timothy Dolan while visiting the 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 25, 2015 in New York City. Pope Francis visited the former World Trade Center site as part of his five-day trip to the United States. Pool / Getty Images

The visit lasted for two hours but left behind a trail of hope and healing.

"A place that the grief is palpable there, that is a searing scar in the heart of New York, where religion was instrumentalized to do evil, he wanted to bring people together in a culture of dialogue," Cosgrove said.

The rabbi attended a mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral on Tuesday, where grief was shared across all religious communities.

"Cardinal Dolan invited religious leadership. It's really a mission of Pope Francis' that is lived and breathed here in New York City," Cosgrove said. "We wanted to be there to offer comfort to the Catholic community."

