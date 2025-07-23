Paterson Police can remain under N.J. attorney general's control, court rules

New Jersey's Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that the Paterson Police Department can remain under the control of the state's attorney general.

Matthew Platkin's office has been supervising the department since 2023, following what he called a series of police failures, including the killing of Najee Seabrooks, a community activist who was having a mental health crisis, after an hours-long standoff.

Paterson officials sued, saying the attorney general didn't have the power to supersede their authority.

The state's supreme court ruled the legislature passed statutes allowing the takeover.

"As we have said for years, my office's supersession of the Paterson Police Department is lawful—and we applaud the New Jersey Supreme Court for unanimously upholding that decision. For more than two years now, members of my department have worked side-by-side with the hard-working men and women of the PPD to make Paterson safer for all its residents," Platkin said. "And despite the distractions of this litigation, they have made extraordinary progress on those goals—investing millions of dollars in modern crime-fighting technology, adopting a wide range of reforms to rebuild community trust and improve officer training and wellbeing, and achieving historic reductions in homicides and other violent crimes."

"We came to Paterson in 2023 with a clear mission," said Public Safety Monitor Isa Abbassi. "Repair the relationship with the community, support the men and women of the PPD, and intervene in the epidemic of gun violence in the city of Paterson. Through thoughtful leadership, transparency, community partnerships, and a real plan for change, we have achieved so much already. Today's ruling gives us the opportunity to continue to repair relationships and save lives. We came to make progress, and the progress is undeniable."

"What I've seen over the last two years has been the most meaningful change in our history," said Officer in Charge Patrick Murray. "We've modernized operations, earned back trust, and become a department the public can once again believe in. None of this could have been done without the willingness of our officers to identify a system in need of a repairs and help make them."

Platkin's office touted a nearly 65% reduction in shooting victims compared to the same period year-to-date in 2022, and a nearly 54% reduction in shooting incidents. Platkin's office said, since the takeover, Paterson police have implemented a comprehensive strategic plan, made $10 million in annual investments to help improve the department, and more.