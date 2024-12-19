Paterson Police Department's return to local control paused by New Jersey Supreme Court

PATERSON, N.J. — The Paterson Police Department is not back under local control just yet.

Wednesday, an appeals court ruled that Attorney General Matt Platkin overstepped his authority last year when he took over Paterson's police force after officers shot and killed Najee Seabrooks, a community activist who was having a mental health crisis, after an hours-long standoff.

Thursday, the New Jersey Supreme Court put a hold on that decision, meaning the department will temporarily remain under Platkin's control.

Platkin wrote on X, "As our appeal proceeds, the PPD will continue to run as it has since March 2023: ensuring public safety while strengthening community trust. Any attempt to obstruct PPD operations is unlawful."

Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh released the following statement:

"This is just a delay tactic by Matt Platkin, and he has won nothing. While it is customary for the Supreme Court to temporarily stay such a momentous decision while it undertakes a review, the unanimous and well-reasoned Appellate Court decision by three well regarded Judges is crystal clear that Matt Platkin's takeover is illegal. I welcome the Supreme Court affirming this decision and ensuring that the rights of residents and the officials they elect will never again be trampled upon by overreaching State Agencies who violate the law."



Sayegh had praised the appeals court's initial ruling, calling it "a victory for local governance and the city of Paterson" and saying he believed the takeover was "illegal and unconstitutional."

It is unclear how long the attorney general's appeal process will take.