Funeral held in Paterson for Najee Seabrooks, community activist shot and killed by police

PATERSON, N.J. -- People in Paterson are paying their respects to community activist Najee Seabrooks.

The 32-year-old was shot to death by police earlier this month following an hours long standoff.

Related story: Social justice institute calls for federal investigation after fatal police shooting of Najee Seabrooks

According to body camera video released by police, Seabrooks threatened officers, apparently started a fire and cut himself with knives.

The New Jersey attorney general said officers opened fire after he lunged toward them with a knife in hand.

A viewing was held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Christian Fellowship Center on Vanhouten Street, followed by his funeral at 11 a.m.

The shooting remains under investigation.