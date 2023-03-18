Funeral held in Paterson for Najee Seabrooks, community activist shot and killed by police
PATERSON, N.J. -- People in Paterson are paying their respects to community activist Najee Seabrooks.
The 32-year-old was shot to death by police earlier this month following an hours long standoff.
- Related story: Social justice institute calls for federal investigation after fatal police shooting of Najee Seabrooks
According to body camera video released by police, Seabrooks threatened officers, apparently started a fire and cut himself with knives.
The New Jersey attorney general said officers opened fire after he lunged toward them with a knife in hand.
- Related story: Family of Paterson, NJ activist Najee Seabrooks speaks with CBS2 after fatal police shooting
A viewing was held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Christian Fellowship Center on Vanhouten Street, followed by his funeral at 11 a.m.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.