Some residents say state takeover of Paterson Police Department was long overdue

PATERSON, N.J. -- The Paterson Police Department is now under New Jersey state control.

The state attorney general made the surprising move Monday following a high-profile police shooting earlier this month -- and years of police misconduct allegations.

CBS2 spoke with Mayor Andre Sayegh about what the takeover means for city residents moving forward.

Tuesday morning looked like business as usual at the Paterson Police Department, which the state has taken over. The stunning announcement was made Monday after years of what Attorney General Matthew Platkin said was a "troubled police department."

"This is the state of New Jersey coming in to provide the support this community needs, to provide the resources this community needs, and to provide the leadership this community needs," Platkin said.

READ MORE: In wake of shooting of Najee Seabrooks, N.J. attorney general announces takeover of Paterson Police Department

Needs that city and state officials say weren't always met, such as aiding a person having a mental health crisis.

"The attorney general, if he wants to come in and help build on the progress we've made within the police department, we welcome that," Sayegh said.

The controversial move comes just weeks after Melissa Carter's son, Najee Seabrooks, was shot and killed by Paterson police. The anti-violence activist had called 911 for himself while experiencing a mental health crisis.

"All I want is justice for my son," Carter said Monday.

READ MORE: Social justice institute calls for federal investigation after fatal police shooting of Najee Seabrooks

The mayor said his team is currently reviewing the attorney general's plan and timeline and will build on the changes that are being rolled out.

Platkin says he will revise the statewide use of force policy to include protocols for people who are barricaded, as well as bring what's called the "Arrive Together" program to Paterson. That initiative pairs mental health professionals with plainclothes officers to respond to certain mental health calls.

"This has been going on for a long time. It should've been nipped in the bud way before Mayor Sayegh got into office," resident Calvin Gomez said.

"It's unfortunate that the attorney general, obviously, found problems that are wrong," resident Kenny Rosen added.

The current police chief will remain with the department but no longer lead. Officials say the new chief, Isa Abbassi, will be sworn in this May. Abbassi, who served 25 years with the NYPD, helped build community relationships after the death of Eric Garner on Staten Island.