Some riders claim MTA's OMNY system is overcharging. Here's why the agency says not to worry.

Some New York City subway riders allege the MTA's tap and go system, OMNY, is charging them for rides they didn't take.

As the MTA pushes back on those claims, here are some ways riders can be sure to protect their fare.

"It's one charge after another"

Most New Yorkers don't track every trip. But some claim they do and say they're being taken for a ride.

One TikTok video about OMNY's tap and go payment issues has been viewed 28,000 times, and Reddit is flooded with similar complaints.

"I think I am being charged for rides I didn't take," said rider Nikki Krat, adding, "It's one charge after another, and I haven't taken the train in days."

Another rider said she received back-to-back charges and returned to the MetroCard, instead of tapping. But with the classic cards being phased out, soon OMNY will be the only option.

MTA says riders are not being overcharged

Last month, concerns about the billing issues became so widespread, the MTA wrote online, "Rest assured you're not being overcharged." Due to a software update, it says there is just a delay between the tap and the charge.

"The way the system is supposed to work is that people are charged immediately," explained Lucas Gutterman, a consumer advocate with Public Interest Research Group.

In 2023, riders could check the location of their swipes online. But then, for security reasons, the MTA disabled the "trip history" feature.

Two years later, the agency says it's still evaluating new tools to serve customers, and to call customer service for account questions.

"I was on hold for about an hour and then, almost instantly after someone picked up, the call was dropped," said rider James Crowley.

What to watch out for

Until the issues are fixed, Gutterman says riders should track their trips and dispute if they feel they've been overcharged.

"The number of trips you took should match the number of times you were charged," he said. "If those numbers don't match, then you have a problem."

CBS News New York reached out to the MTA about the issues. The agency said no one is getting overcharged, but it understands the concerns of customers who have experienced processing delays. It's also working to increase hours and staffing at the call center.