MetroCard sales ending this year, MTA says. Here's when they will be phased out.

MetroCards will soon be a thing of the past in New York City, the head of the MTA announced Wednesday.

"Everybody knows we've been moving away from the MetroCard for a few years," MTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber said Wednesday morning, going on to say, "Now, it's time to take the next step."

Lieber said the agency will stop selling the cards by the end of the year.

"Today, I'm announcing that we're planning to end sales of the MetroCard by the end of the year. New Yorkers will still be able to swipe their cards after that for a while, for at least six months, we haven't set a final date. But we won't be selling new ones," he said. "Goodbye, MetroCard. You served us well, but it's time to retire you to the Transit Museum to spend many happy days with your old friend, Mr. Token."

The MTA started installing OMNY, a contactless fare payment system, back in 2019, and the agency has been in the process of phasing out MetroCard machines over the past few years. The OMNY system allows riders to pay with their cellphone, smart watch, credit, debit or prepaid cards without having to purchase and swipe a physical card.

Lieber said Wednesday a growing number of subway and bus riders are using OMNY, and MetroCard sales are down, even with ridership on the rise.

"Everybody can use contactless fare payment - students, seniors, riders with pre-tax benefits, Fair Fares participants, everybody," he said, pointing to recent outreach to 1.3 million reduced fare customers.

He went on to say contactless payments are not only faster and more convenient but will save the MTA and New Yorkers money. He said it's a more dynamic system that allows for more discounts and promotions, like a possible loyalty program, discounts based on usage or special deals for tourists.

He also said it helps prevent fare evasion, and the agency is looking into universal proof-of-payment checks like the ones seen in Europe.

Subway tokens stopped being used in 2003.