MTA expands OMNY system to JFK Airport AirTrain

By CBS New York Team

CBS New York

NEW YORK -- The MTA is once again expanding its tap-and-go payment system.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that the AirTrain to John F. Kennedy International Airport will begin accepting payments via OMNY starting Tuesday, Oct. 10.

Gates in both the Jamaica and Howard Beach stations will have the contactless payment readers as part of the initial rollout.

Wednesday's announcement comes just weeks after the MTA expanded the OMNY system to the tram to Roosevelt Island.

October 4, 2023

