Watch CBS News

Some riders allege OMNY is charging for rides they didn't take

Some riders allege the MTA's OMNY​ system is charging for rides they didn't take, but the agency is pushing back on those claims. CBS News New York's Mahsa Saeidi investigates.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.