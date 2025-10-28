Zohran Mamdani's 2023 comments about NYPD, IDF raise questions for NYC mayoral frontrunner

Queens Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani, the frontrunner in the New York City mayoral race, is addressing a resurfaced video clip in which he appears to criticize the New York City Police Department and Israel Defense Forces.

The video from over two years ago is raising questions for the Democratic candidate.

Mamdani addresses 2023 comments

In a clip from a 2023 panel for Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), Mamdani is heard saying, "We have to make clear that when the boot of the NYPD is on your neck, it's been laced by the IDF."

The resurfaced clip garnered more than 3 million views on social media in 24 hours.

CBS News New York reviewed the full video, which is over an hour long. In it, Mamdani answers questions about DSA's international efforts, saying it must localize the Israel-Palestinian conflict for the issue to more strongly resonate domestically.

"I think that for anyone to care about these issues, we have to make them hyper-local," he said. "We have to make clear that when the boot of the NYPD is on your neck, it's been laced by the IDF. We have to make, not specifically that example all the time, but just to say that, for working class people who have very little time, who have so many stresses, who are under so many pressures, there isn't that much time for symbolism. We have to make it materially connected to their life."

He continued, "And I think that what opportunity we have is that we are in a country where those connections abound, especially in New York City. You have so many opportunities to make clear the ways in which that struggle over there is tied to capitalist interests over here ... I think these are connections and opportunities we have to take."

CBS News New York's Ali Bauman asked Mamdani about his 2023 comments at his campaign stop Tuesday night in Hell's Kitchen.

"I want to see if you remember this, if you want to give context to what you were talking about, and if you still stand by those comments?" she asked.

"You know, I've said time and again that with public safety, I'm looking forward to working with police officers here in New York City to deliver it, and I'm looking forward to ensuring that we actually tackle the retention crisis at hand," Mamdani responded.

After Mamdani dodged the question, Bauman pressed his campaign for more.

A spokesperson said, "Zohran's position on the NYPD has evolved, he's looking forward to retaining Jessica Tisch as police commissioner, and delivering genuine public safety."

Reaction to Mamdani's comments

Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa criticized Mamdani's comments in the 2023 clip.

"It just shows the hate that he has both for the IDF and the hate that he has for the NYPD," Sliwa said.

Independent candidate Andrew Cuomo's campaign has not commented on the video.

CBS News New York also reached out to the NYPD for comment, but it has not yet responded.