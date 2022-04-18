Mayor Adams names Jessica Tisch as new Department of Sanitation commissioner

NEW YORK -- New York City has a new Sanitation head.

Mayor Eric Adams named Jessica Tisch as the new commissioner of the Department of Sanitation.

The mayor's office said Tisch has held several government positions, most recently serving as commissioner of the Department of Information Technology and Communications.

As Sanitation commissioner, she will manage the city's waste collection, recycling and disposal, as well as cleaning and snow removal for about 6,500 miles of city streets.