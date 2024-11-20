Jessica Tisch appointed new NYPD commissioner, second female in department's history

NEW YORK -- Jessica Tisch was appointed commissioner of the New York City Police Department on Wednesday.

Tisch, who is currently the Department of Sanitation commissioner, is a 12-year veteran of the NYPD and will become the second female commissioner in the department's 179-year history when she begins her new role on Monday.

"The people of this city have been clear that they agree with what our administration has been fighting for since day one in office: a safer city where they don't need to worry about walking down the street or taking the subway at night," Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement.

Tisch is "battle-tested leader"

"To ensure New Yorkers have the ability to thrive in our city, we need a strong, battle-tested leader who will continue to drive down crime and ensure New Yorkers are safe and feel safe, and I cannot think of a leader more up to the task than Commissioner Jessica Tisch," Adams added.

Tisch will take over for Thomas Donlon, who is serving in an interim capacity following the resignation of Edward Caban on Sept. 13.

"For 12 years, I cherished the special privilege of serving alongside the brave women and men of the New York City Police Department." Tisch said. "I've seen firsthand the profound nobility of the policing profession, and I was proud to work shoulder-to-shoulder with both uniform members and civilians to propel the NYPD into the next century of technological advancement.

"I thank Mayor Adams for the tremendous honor to now lead the NYPD, and I understand the solemnity of this great responsibility."

Jessica Tisch's career

During her previous tenure with the NYPD, Tisch served as deputy commissioner of information technology and oversaw 911 operations. She also managed the Domain Awareness System, which is the centerpiece of the department's counterterrorism operations, and managed the implementation of the body-worn camera program.

Tisch, who earned her undergraduate, law and business degrees from Harvard, was appointed sanitation commissioner in April 2022, a job that includes overseeing snow removal for 6,500 miles of city streets. She also played an integral role in the execution of the city's new policy of containerizing trash, as well its curbside composting service.

"It is now my distinct honor to advance Mayor Adams' vision of fighting crime and disorder; keeping our great city safe and vibrant; protecting all New Yorkers, including our officers who put their lives on the line every day, so they can live free of fear; continuing to build the most nimble municipal counterterrorism apparatus in the world; and implementing the most forward-thinking law enforcement training and technology," Tisch said. "We will do all of this with integrity as we continue to build public confidence and trust in the police."