NYC Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani asks for donations to help cover $4 million in transition expenses

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani took to social media Tuesday to ask supporters for donations to help fund his transition.

Mamdani said that, so far, his campaign has raised $1 million to cover transition expenses, but they need $4 million, and - unlike during the campaign - transitions do not receive public matching fees.

"We have less than 50 days until we take office, and we have a lot to do. We have to vet the 50,000 resumes we've received," Mamdani said in the video. "We have to keep paying our incredible team ... and we have to plan not just our inauguration, but our policy implementation."

Mamdani said most campaigns rely on wealthy donors to fund the transition, but "that's not us."

Mamdani said his 12,000 transition donors, so far, have contributed an average of $77 per donation. He said Mayor Eric Adams, by way of comparison, received $1,219 in average donations from 884 donors to fund his transition.

Mamdani says his campaign needs the money so "January 1st can be the day we start to deliver, not start to prepare."

Mamdani's fundraising comes on the heels of him saying that he'll be meeting with President Trump to discuss affordability and lowering the cost of living.