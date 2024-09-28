Rain showers in NYC all weekend, but not a total washout. Here's the First Alert Forecast.

Today's forecast

The Tri-State Area's weekend forecast sounds like a broken record. As high pressure to the north continues battling with the remnants of Helene to the south, along with a stationary front draped across the area, we're looking at cloudy skies and passing rain showers.

Today, we'll see showers around at any time. It won't rain nonstop, but you'll want an umbrella handy. High temperatures will only be in the upper 60s to near 70 this afternoon.

CBS News New York

The good news is that we're only talking showers; there aren't any flooding or severe weather concerns. Expect light showers and drizzle, making for a gray day.

It'll be the same story tonight with passing showers. Temps will fall to the low 60s around New York City and 50s in the northwest suburbs.

Tomorrow's forecast

CBS News New York

Sunday will be the drier half of the weekend. But by that, we mean showers and drizzle will be spottier. Clouds will still rule and temps won't get out of the 60s.

If you're planning extended outdoor activities, tomorrow will likely be the better day.

Looking ahead

CBS News New York

Monday is trending drier with mostly cloudy skies. Shower chances look to hold off until later in the day.

Our next mostly sunny day likely won't be until Thursday, but we can really use the rain after a very dry September.