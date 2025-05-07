Former NYS trooper accused of staging his own shooting due in court on Long Island

A former New York State trooper accused of shooting himself and then lying about it will appear in a Long Island courtroom Wednesday.

Thomas Mascia, of West Hempstead, reported that he was shot in the leg while checking on a disabled vehicle on the Southern State Parkway last October.

The shooting prompted a manhunt for the vehicle and the suspect he described.

But prosecutors say the investigation found Mascia actually shot himself.

"The shooter we were all looking for only existed in Mascia's head, in his imagination," Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said when the charges were announced earlier this year.

Thomas Mascia accused of staging his own shooting

Trooper Thomas Mascia is released from the hospital on Nov. 1, 2024 days after being shot. CBS News New York

Prosecutors say he staged the whole thing -- dropping shell casings on the parkway, driving to Hempstead Lake Park where they say he shot himself, and then returning to report the shooting.

He now faces charges of evidence tampering, falsely reporting an incident and official misconduct.

"This case is a tragedy that was caused by unseen and untreated mental health issues. And now an entire family is suffering for it as they usually do in such situations," said Mascia's attorney, Jeffrey Lichtman.

CBS News New York learned Mascia also claimed he was injured by a hit-and-run driver in 2022, but that story was unsubstantiated.

Prosecutors say a search of the home that he shares with his parents, Dorothy and Thomas, uncovered an illegal assault-style gun and $80,000 in cash. They were charged with criminal possession of a firearm.

Thomas Mascia Sr. is a former NYPD officer who was convicted in a 1990s cocaine ring.

