State trooper shot in the leg on Long Island expected to be released from hospital as manhunt continues

Manhunt for driver who shot New York state trooper on parkway

EAST MEADOW, N.Y. - The New York state trooper who was shot in the leg on Long Island is expected to be released from the hospital Friday.

Trooper Thomas Mascia, 27, was shot in the leg Wednesday night in West Hempstead.

Police say Mascia pulled over to stop a stranded motorist on the median when he was shot. Police say the gunman opened fire through the window of the vehicle, and then drove off.

"As he approached the rear of the suspect's vehicle, he heard several pops, and realized that he was wounded in his right leg," New York State Police Superintendent Steven James said Thursday morning.

New York State Trooper Thomas Mascia was shot on Oct. 30, 2024. CBS News New York

Mascia wasn't able to return fire. He made note of the vehicle's license plate number, and was able to apply first aid to himself. He later underwent surgery at Nassau University Medical Center.

$10,000 reward for information in the case

The suspect was driving a dark vehicle, believed to be a black Dodge Charger with custom matte gray dual exhaust tips. It had a temporary New Jersey license plate number 997536T, police said.

"We have launched an all-out search for the suspect's vehicle," James said. "Someone who is willing to fire at a law enforcement officer is clearly a dangerous individual."

Federal agencies and the NYPD have joined in the search for the suspect, who remains at large.

"This trooper, his one and only intention was to help someone who appeared to need help, and he became a target for them. They started firing rounds at him. This is unacceptable and we all need to recognize that if someone that will target one of those, that is out there to keep all of us safe, he or she is of great danger to every, single one of us," Long Island Troop L Commander Major Steve Udice said.

There's a $10,000 reward for information leading them to the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-COP-SHOT or 631-756-3300.