Investigations into Long Island State Trooper Thomas Mascia's story about shooting grow

Investigation grows into New York state trooper's claim of being shot on the job

Investigation grows into New York state trooper's claim of being shot on the job

Investigation grows into New York state trooper's claim of being shot on the job

WEST HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. -- New York State Police say it is now conducting two investigations into Long Island State Trooper Thomas Mascia, who claimed he was shot in the leg while on the job last week.

Six days ago, state police were commending Mascia's actions. Now they are calling his story into question, announcing Wednesday morning there is a massive, far-reaching criminal and internal investigation into the trooper's story, which they no longer believe.

Mascia, 27, was hailed as a hero after he said he saw a car pulled over on the Southern State Parkway, and thought it was a disabled motorist. He said that as he approached the car, the driver shot him and sped off. He described the gunman as a dark-skinned person and provided a description of the car, saying it had temporary plates. That search, however, has since been called off.

Days later, police conducted a 19-hour search of the house Mascia shares with his parents, along with their cars. Sources say they found guns and a large amount of cash.

Police said no one has been arrested.

"When this investigation began, it was a very large-scale and far-reaching investigation," New York State Police Maj. Stephen Udice said.

In 2022, Mascia claimed he was injured by a hit-and-run driver, but that car was never located. State police say they are investigating everything.

Was the shooting self-inflicted?

State police said Wednesday that Mascia is suspended without pay, adding his ID, shield and guns were removed.

CBS News New York's Carolyn Gusoff asked if authorities believe the gunshot wound was self-inflicted.

"I'm not going to get into that right now. What I will tell you, Carolyn, is that we do not believe that this incident happened the way it was reported to us," Udice said. "I'd like to share more information at this point, but because of the sensitivity of the investigation and the number of facts that we're still in the process of gathering, I don't want to compromise the investigation."

However, Udice did add, "I'm very disappointed. I think it overshadows the great work troopers do."

State police did say that the trooper's mental health has been a consideration in their investigation.

Attorney Jeffrey Licthman, who is representing Mascia, said he has yet to sit down and speak with his client, but added "for five days, he was beloved, and now there are all sorts of leaks and lies" about Mascia, which he called a disgrace.

The Nassau County district attorney is also looking into the circumstances of the shooting. The DA's office previously cited "certain inconsistencies" surrounding his story of the shooting.