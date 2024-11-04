New York State Police at home of trooper shot last week on Long Island

WEST HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. -- New York State Police are at the home of a trooper who was shot last week on Long Island, as the investigation into what led up to the shooting continues.

CBS News New York's Carolyn Gusoff reports there is a large police presence on the trooper's block, where his street is blocked off.

State Police released a statement about the investigation Monday, saying, "State Police is conducting an investigation into the circumstances involving Trooper Mascia that was reported on October 30th. This remains an ongoing investigation and further specifics are not being released at this time."

Trooper Thomas Mascia shot on Southern State Parkway

Last week, investigators said Trooper Thomas Mascia, 27, was shot in the leg while pulled over to stop a motorist on the median late Wednesday night in West Hempstead. Police said the gunman fired through a window of a vehicle and then drove off.

Mascia was able to apply first aid himself and later underwent surgery at Nassau University Medical Center. He was released from the hospital on Friday.

The shooting triggered a manhunt involving the NYPD and federal agencies. Police said they were searching for a dark vehicle, believed to be a Dodge Charger that had custom matte gray dual exhaust tips, with a temporary New Jersey license plate number 997536T.

A $10,000 reward was offered for information leading them to the suspect.

A $10,000 reward was offered for information leading them to the suspect.