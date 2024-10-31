New York State Police trooper shot on Long Island overnight

WEST HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. -- A New York State Police trooper was shot by a suspect overnight in Nassau County, Long Island.

He is now recovering at the hospital, as police search for the gunman.

The shooting happened around midnight in West Hempstead. It shut down the westbound lanes of the Southern State Parkway near exit 18 for several hours.

Investigators combed the area around the trooper's cruiser, which was towed away around 5:30 a.m.

State police searching for license plate: NJ 997636T

Investigators say the trooper was shot after some type of altercation with a suspect, who fled the scene in a dark vehicle, believed to be a black Dodge Charger with a temporary New Jersey license plate: 997636T.

The vehicle is described as having custom matte gray dual exhaust tips.

The trooper was taken to Nassau University Medical Center in stable condition, and the Southern State Parkway has since reopened in the area.

New York State Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or have any information to call them at 631-756-3300.

Stick with CBS News New York as we learn more details about this developing story.